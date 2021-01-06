Madison County judge goes into quaratine, capital murder hearing postponed

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Warren Hardy, a former Huntsville City Schools bus driver accused of carjacking and murdering a 72-year-old woman after kidnapping three other people, was set for a status conference Tuesday morning.

The hearing was called to set trial date for Hardy after more than 4 years in the Madison County Jail.

But now he will have to wait a little longer.

Sunday a continuance was filed on behalf of Madison County Judge Chris Comer. The judge presiding over hardy’s case, citing he had been exposed to COVID-19.

News 19 reached out to Madison County Presiding Judge Ruth Ann Hall to see if any other court staff or operations had been affected by the exposure.

She mentioned the probate judge’s office closed last week and reopened Monday. But Judge Hall said no court staff have been affected, other than Judge Comer, so far.

More commonly, Judge Hall said the courts have been dealing with lawyers who get exposed to the virus or become ill and have to reschedule.

She says lawyers have been good about notifying her when they are sick or have been exposed well ahead of hearings.

As for the future of Hardy’s status conference, the filing states in the event an emergency issue comes up Judge Comer will work remotely and conduct virtual hearings until his quarantine period ends.

Hardy’s hearing is not considered an emergency issue by the court.