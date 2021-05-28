Madison County Jail inmates can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Starting Friday, May 28, inmates at the Madison County Jail will be able to receive two of the three COVID-19 vaccines. Inmates can choose from the Johnson and Johnson or Moderna vaccine.

As of Thursday, the Jail had 1,038 inmates, according to Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner.

Turner said only 10% are wanting to receive the vaccine and he would like for that number to go up.

The Alabama Department of Public Health and Alabama National Guard will be administering the vaccine. Turner says how long the distribution will last is unknown, but that inmates should take advantage of it.

“It’s going to be available while they are in there. I don’t know how long this is going to take. It may take two days, three days,” he said. “But it’s going to be a measure that we take here in Madison County to make sure people are safe.”

Over the past year, only 13 inmates have contracted coronavirus with no complications or deaths; 40 detention officers did get the virus.

Turner says it’s attention to detail that has kept everyone safe.

“Our quarantine system has been phenomenal and we’ll keep it going till our overseeing chief sees fit.”

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking any family that is in contact with an inmate to talk to them about the vaccine.

“Let them know not everyone is able to get their hands on a vaccine and the importance of being vaccinated in an area that houses so many,” Turner said.

The vaccine is not mandatory for inmates.