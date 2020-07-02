Madison County jail employee tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A Madison County Detention Officer recently tested positive for COVID-19. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the officer is on self-isolation until they can safely return to work per CDC guidelines.

The sheriff’s office says they are working very closely with a contracted medical provider to ensure that all precautions are being taken concerning the affected employee’s contact with the inmates prior to the positive test result.

Chief Deputy Stacey Bates said currently, there have not been any inmates that tested positive for COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office said the Madison County Jail maintains multiple steps to reduce the chances of COVID in the Jail.

Some of those steps include:

Having an in-depth medical screening process for all inmates entering the facility

Dedicated housing units for a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all inmates entering the jail

a 24/7 medical unit operated by Southern Health Partners to evaluate and treat anyone with potential symptoms

Implementing mandatory mask policy for all employees to protect the inmates

Constant cleaning and sanitizing of all areas of the jail especially common and high traffic areas.



The jail also has designated areas to isolate anyone who presents flu or COVID like symptoms, and the healthcare provider has test kits available if needed.

“We take the health and safety of our inmates and employees very seriously,” said Sheriff Turner. “To date, our efforts to reduce exposure to COVID are working because we have not had an inmate test positive. However, we continue to evaluate our processes daily to make sure we are doing our part to protect everyone in our facility”.