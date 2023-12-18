MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – In a recently published indictment list, three people were indicted on murder charges.

A Madison County Grand Jury indicted Robert Wayne Thomas. Thomas is accused of shooting and killing a man at a trailer that the Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 was an underground gambling operation.

The U.S Marshal Fugitive Task Force arrested Thomas following a months long investigation for the shooting death of Billy Powers, 61, in August 2021, according to MCSO.

A grand jury also indicted Daniel Smallwood on a murder charge. Smallwood is one of three people accused of killing Keydrick Davies Evans, 25.

HPD Major Crimes Unit investigators received a tip about a body at an abandoned home in the 3100 block of Blue Spring Road and discovered Evans’ body in a shallow grave at the property in July 2022. HPD Investigators believe the incident was drug-related.

Now, court records show Smallwood has a jury trial set for March 4, 2024.

The grand jury also indicted a man on a capital murder charge. Terrel Lamont Bradford is accused of killing Rishawna Mialynn Brooks after a domestic-related fight on Governors House Drive in 2021.

Court documents show that Bradford has a status conference set for April 25, 2024 at the Madison County Courthouse. Another court order says the State of Alabama will advise the court by March 29, 2024 whether they will seek the death penalty if a capital murder conviction is obtained.