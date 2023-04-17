MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 53-year-old inmate at the Madison County Jail was pronounced dead after a medical episode, according to authorities.

Around 11:22 a.m., William Carlos Colbert was found unresponsive in his cell after suffering a sudden medical emergency witnessed by other inmates within the jail, explained Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

Medical staff and detention officers responded immediately, providing aid and calling for paramedics.

HEMSI personnel arrived and transported Colbert to Huntsville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators with MCSO carried out a preliminary death investigation, and said “All indications appear that Mr. Colbert died of a sudden medical emergency,” adding that “there was no indication of foul play or other suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.”

Colbert had been booked into the Madison County Jail on March 26 on charges of violation of probation.

An autopsy will be performed by the Alabama State Forensics Lab to verify the cause of death.

Patterson said Colbert’s family has been notified of his death, stating that the investigation is ongoing.