Madison County home values increase 36% in four years

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Huntsville Area Association of Realtors says over the last four years, the value of homes across Madison County has gone up 36%.

We’ve seen the price of homes go up across the board in Madison County from 2016 to 2020. And while it is a sellers market, realtors say it presents challenges for buyers.

According to Valley MLS, more than eight thousand and six hundred homes were sold in Madison County in 2020.

“What we have is the influx of consumers coming into the area,” says Isaac Winkles with the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors.

And there are less than 500 homes for sale on the market in all of Madison County right now.

“We have a small demand of homes, a scarcity of homes on the market currently,” says Winkles.

Madison County is facing a housing shortage for the volume of people moving to the area– and that is driving up prices.

“Overall, Madison area, including Huntsville and Madison County, has increased 36% in all sizes and prices of homes,” says Winkles.

While house prices increased across the board… “Where in Huntsville probably in that square footage did not increase quite as much as in Madison City,” says Winkles.

Isaac Winkles with the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors says if you’re looking to sell, now is the time.

“If you’re a seller that’s moving outside of Huntsville this is going to be a great time for you to sell your home,” says Winkles.

But if you’re a seller that wants to stay in the area and upgrade or downsize, make sure you have a plan in place.

“I probably would consult a realtor to find or get close to finding that home you want before you stick the sign on the yard to sell that home you’re in now,” says Winkles.

Winkles says the Huntsville Area Association of Realtor plans to work with municipalities, builders, and realtors to help find solutions for attainable housing.