Madison County Health Department announces dates, locations for flu shot clinics

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Health Department has flu shot clinics scheduled across the county.

The health department says masks will be required. The flu shots are free, but participants are asked to bring insurance cards if available for the health department to file for reimbursement.

Each clinic runs from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on the following dates and locations.

September 30 th – District 2/Madison City Hall located at 100 Hughes Road Madison

District 2/Madison City Hall located at 100 Hughes Road Madison October 7th- District 4 Monrovia Community Center located at 254 Allen Drake Road

District 4 Monrovia Community Center located at 254 Allen Drake Road October 14 th – District 6 Harrison Wellness Center 6156 Pulaski Pike Huntsville

District 6 Harrison Wellness Center 6156 Pulaski Pike Huntsville October 21 st – District 1 County Shed located at 9457 Moores Mill Rd New Market

District 1 County Shed located at 9457 Moores Mill Rd New Market October28th – District 3 County Shed located at 4273 HWY 72 East, Brownsboro