MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — With just 4 months until Alabama’s 2024 election cycle, officials have now completed the process of qualifying individuals who will represent their political parties in the primaries.

The Madison County Republican Party held a gathering Friday for the candidates who will be representing the party in Alabama’s primary elections next Spring.

As the qualifying session comes to a close, the community is now getting a better idea of who will be on the ballots for Alabama’s 2024 election. From circuit and district judges to county commission positions, there will be multiple elections that take place for voters to determine who will be filling those seats next year.

Madison County Republican Chairman Steve Schmidt says his party has qualified 12 candidates for the county’s election cycle. One of those qualifiers is Craig Hill, who is the current Madison County Commissioner representing District 3.

Hill who is running for re-election, is one of the few Republican Party members who will be running against someone in the primary. The incumbent says he welcomes the competition and believes what he’s helped accomplish while on the commission is a record that speaks for itself.

“We have paved more roads miles in our first two terms that’s ever been done,” Hill said. “We’ve completed the largest project in our district that’s ever been done and we’re in the process now of beginning the largest road project that’s ever been done on the eastern side of the county. “We’ve returned taxpayers money to make our community better and improve their quality of life.”

Hill’s opponent is newcomer Dustin Yarbrough, who has lived in the New Hope area his entire life. Yarbrough highlighted his intent to run for county commission, which was to address things he felt had not been focused on.

If voted in, Yarbrough says he would look to connect with members of his community and accomplish the work that meets the needs of District 3.

“I’m about being personable with the people and their needs, not so much my needs but their needs. I have a work ethic, a pride and a passion for this district. I’m going to hit the ground running and get to work,” Yarbrough told News 19.

With the redrawing of Alabama’s congressional map, the state now has a second majority district that represents a majority or near majority black voter population.

Madison County Republican Chairman Steve Schmidt says despite the new map, he’s confident that his party will not lose a seat.

“We were definitely hoping it didn’t go in that direction, but it did and we will work our way through that whole process. I think the person that best represents those people should be the one who is elected, that’s why we have elections and primaries,” Schmidt said.

The primary for Alabama’s election cycle will take place on March 5th, 2024 followed by the general election on November 5th, 2024.

For more on how to register or to check voter registration for those in Madison County, that information can be found here.

