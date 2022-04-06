MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – With ongoing construction well underway on State Highway 255 towards Cummings Research Park, one of Huntsville’s nearby busy roads will also get a makeover.

It’s estimated that thousands of vehicles from Limestone County and nearby growing subdivisions take Blake Bottom Road daily, even though it’s only two lanes wide.

“This is probably one of the bigger projects in our district at this time,” Madison County Commissioner Phil Vandiver said of the road’s upcoming widening project, which was given the go-ahead by the commission in its March 30 meeting. The county’s current plan is to widen a portion to five lanes.

“It’s been in the works probably about 18 months already. We’ve got a grant from the federal government to do most of the work. We’re looking to buy all of the rights-of-way for the project now. Once we get the right-of-ways bought then we can start utility movement. Once we get utility movement done, then you can start the construction on the roads,” Vandiver explained.

But not just vehicles will benefit, Vandiver said, “This will give people an opportunity to get out and use the bike path and walking trails (that are included in the plans), and just get a little exercise. It can be a benefit for the community plus help with the traffic.”

Vandiver estimates about $20 million from federal funds will be spent on the project.

“It’s one of the higher traffic areas that we have,” he said. “It’s one that we’re looking to help alleviate a little bit of that congestion and make it a little safer as we go along. Just try to do the best we can.”

The expansion will stretch about two miles from the intersection of Blake Bottom Road and Jeff Road to Alabama Highway 255. Commissioner Vandiver estimates Blake Bottom Road’s construction to be completed by late 2024.