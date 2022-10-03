HARVEST, Ala. (WHNT) — A fire in Madison County required around 5,000 gallons of water to be fully extinguished.

According to Monrovia Volunteer Fire & Rescue (MVFR), firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 7675 Wall Triana Highway in Harvest just after 11 a.m. on Monday.

When the fire was called in, possible entrapment in the structure was reported.

Upon arrival, firefighters say smoke and flames were visible, but it was discovered that everyone was out of the structure, though three cats were killed in the blaze. No crew members were injured while putting out the fire.

After using 5,000 gallons of water, the fire was finally extinguished.

MVFR was by the Harvest Volunteer Fire Department, Toney Volunteer Fire Department, HEMSI, Madison Fire & Rescue, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.