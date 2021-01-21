Madison County donates 25k to Huntsville Hospital Foundation for PPE

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong has approved a $25,000 donation from the discretionary fund to be made to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation.

The donation will help purchase personal protective equipment for the entire hospital system, which is one of the largest in the country.



According to Huntsville Hospital, between COVID-19 care, regular procedures, and elective procedures, which are picking back up, PPE comes and goes quickly.

Chairman Strong says he hopes the donation helps stop the spread of COVID-19 among frontline workers and the community. As for the foundation, they say these donations keep the system firing on all cylinders.

“We depend on the community’s funding. We are not a research hospital like other institutions. There’s not a specific tax for our hospital. Our community built this hospital and we depend on the donations to sustain us,” said Sarah Savage-Jokes, the president of the Huntsville Hospital Foundation.

Chairman Strong is also encouraging larger businesses to consider donating to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation during this pandemic.