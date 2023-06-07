MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials with the Madison County Department of Human Resources say there are around 6,000 children in Alabama currently in foster care, and 453 of those children are in Madison County.

That is why the department is hosting a foster parent recruitment fair this Saturday, June 10.

The event will take place at the Department of Human Resources (DHR) on Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville and run from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Madison County DHR Director Corey Williams told News 19 there are 246 licensed foster homes in the county, and the department hopes to grow that number with this event.

“Don’t be afraid or be on the fence about coming out. Just come out just to get some more information. It may not be the right time now, but maybe down the road it would be a good time,” replied Williams.

Williams added that homes are needed for teens and adults.

“We’re trying to recruit foster parents for our teens. There’s also a need for adult foster homes. That’s one of our most vulnerable populations with financial exploitation, so you can come out and get information on that as well,” stated Williams.

Throughout his 15 years with the department, Williams says the need for foster parents has continued to grow. He hopes Saturday’s event will help educate those interested in opening their homes.

“We just want to be able to answer any questions you may have. If you don’t come out, we have an 800 number that you can inquire as well – that’s (866) 4AL-KIDS or (866) 425-5437,” said Williams.