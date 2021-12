(WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding the owner of a vehicle they say was involved in several appliance burglaries in Hazel Green.

According to a tweet from MCSO, appliances have been taken from homes under construction in the community.

Do you recognize this pickup truck?



Sheriff’s investigators are asking for the public’s assistance with who this vehicle may belong to. Over the last several week's numerous residences under construction in the Hazel Green community have been burglarized where appliances have — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) December 13, 2021

Anyone with information related to the vehicle or the owner, contact Investigator Stamm with MCSO at dstamm@madisoncountyal.gov or 256-533-8820.