Madison County Deputies honored for saving a life of a man in cardiac arrest

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two Madison County deputies were honored for their heroic actions in saving the life of a fellow officer’s family member.

The day started like any other for Deputy Ward until an emergency call came in. A man in cardiac arrest. Ward and Deputy Trainee Terry were on regular patrol not too far away and both knew that they had to respond. Deputy Ward always carries his medical equipment with him. He’s always hopeful that he will never have to use it.

“So I started walking away from my car, and I said ‘I better grab it because you never know,”’ said Ward.

When he went inside, he saw Richard Radke on the floor losing consciousness. Radke’s son-in-law, Huntsville Police Officer Andy Gollop, was on the floor with him trying to save him. Officer Gollop did not have an AED.

Thankfully, Ward had his and sprung into action. “I hooked him up to the AED and shock was applied – and we finally got the pulse back.”

Radke said he felt ill the entire day but didn’t realize it was his heart that was the cause of the health issue.

“When I woke up that morning, I felt chest pain or tightness of chest. And I [was] wheezing. I had prior wheezing and cough,” said Radke.

Both Deputy Ward and Deputy Terry were recognized for their heroic duties that day. Their actions saved the life of Radke and he is forever grateful while honoring them for their actions.

“I open my eyes and I saw my daughter standing there with a big smile on my face and I heard these words in the background….welcome back. One of them said welcome back.”

Both deputies felt their acts were all in a day’s work to assist someone in need. While that might be true, their dedication and representation of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are commendable and deeply appreciated.