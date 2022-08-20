New leadership was elected for the Madison County Democrats Saturday. (WHNT Photo)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Leaders of the Madison County Democratic Party met to elect new leaders Saturday.

Volunteers, donors, and candidates convened inside the Huntsville Country Club to also discuss ways to try to improve election turnout across the county in November.

Newly-elected chair Latoya Osborne told News 19 the new leaders should put a focus on colleges and attracting young voters to be engaged and help in campaigns.

“The place for young people is in our youth caucus. If we don’t have people representing in our youth caucus, we don’t know what to do or where to start,” Osborne said. “So we encourage young people to get involved in the party, come join the party as we continue to come up with ways and strategies to get people out to vote.”

Osborne was previously vice chair. She replaces State Rep. Anthony Daniels (D – Huntsville) who did not seek another term as chair.

The new officers are:

Chair: Latoya Osborne

Vice Chair: James Bosely

Secretary: Ameshia Collins

Treasurer: Sheila Woodard