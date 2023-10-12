MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County District Attorney’s Office said it has received the investigation report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on the fatal shooting of a Hazel Green man by Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies in January.

Authorities say that during the early morning hours on January 6, officers responded to a domestic violence call with shots fired in the area in the 200 block of Dixon Road. Deputies made contact with a man at the scene who they said was armed.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Ray Dean King, 50, was fatally shot during that encounter. Deputies recovered King’s weapon at the scene.

At the request of Sheriff Kevin Turner, ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) led the investigation. This is ‘standard protocol’ for officer-involved shootings, according to authorities. Three deputies were placed on administrative leave following the incident, the sheriff’s office told News 19.

ALEA’s SBI Thursday turned over the findings of the officer-involved shooting investigation to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office said it is a large file, and it is now under review. They also said they expect to announce their findings within a month.

ALEA released the following statement after the incident:

On Friday, Jan. 6, at the request of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched an investigation into an officer‐involved shooting, which involved deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred at 201 Dixon Drive in Hazel Green. One subject, Ray Dean King, 50, is deceased. No officers were injured during the course of the incident. ALABAMA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY

King was a custodian at New Market Elementary School. His funeral was held on January 13. The Madison County School system confirmed King was a long-time employee in a statement.

“The Madison County School System was saddened to learn of the death of Mr. Ray D. King in an incident on Thursday evening. Mr. King had served the district for the past 15 years as a Custodian at New Market School.” MADISON COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM

News 19 spoke with family members, who say deputies responded to the wrong house. The family members say the incident began with a female family member, involved in a domestic dispute outside a nearby address.