Madison County COVID-19 cases show sustained decline, health officials say

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The number of new coronavirus cases in Madison County has declined recently thanks to the county’s early adoption of a mask ordinance, according to Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson.

“Madison County has had a sustained decline in three day, seven day, and 14-day average increase in cases,” Hudson said.

She said cases have declined since July 22. Before that, Hudson said they were reporting 175 new cases a day. Wednesday’s case total was 56.

“The state and the surrounding counties, their decline has not been as dramatic. Why? Because, they didn’t start the serious masking until about a week or so after Madison County,” she said.

Hudson commended Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s decision to extend the state’s safer at home order to August 31, but added she doesn’t expect her to “rescind it even after that.”

Madison Mayor Paul Finley said, ” Without question, from a state standpoint, the numbers dictated that the continue to happen. And I think even locally, we want to continue to happen and stay on that.”

Finley said people in the community have offered to help working parents with childcare. He asked anyone interested to visit the Alabama Department of Human Resources website to learn more about how to legally accomplish that.

Hudson reminded the community that masks must cover their mouth and nose and need to be washed regularly. She recommends that masks be made of thick material and that people keep extras on hand.