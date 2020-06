MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Someone spray painted the steps of the Madison County Courthouse overnight, a day after a protest against police brutality ended in confrontations between police and protesters.

An obscenity and “BLM” were sprayed on the sides of the steps in one spot. In another, someone painted “BLM” and what appeared to be the word “joke.”

A Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said investigators were looking at video surveillance around the courthouse to find out who was involved.