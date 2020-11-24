Madison County court officials suspend jury trials until 2021

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – After recent discussions with state health officials and reviewing public health statistics, Madison County Presiding Judge Ruth Ann Hall has ordered all jury trials suspended immediately through the end of 2020.

Judge Hall also ordered all District traffic, misdemeanor, small claims, and district civil dockets suspended until further notice.

The following cases will continue to be heard:

proceedings necessary to protect the constitutional rights of criminal defendants including bond-related matters

proceedings related to relief from abuse (including orders of protection)

proceedings related to emergency child custody orders

DHR emergency matters related to child protection

Proceedings related to emergency mental health orders

proceedings related to emergency protection of elderly or vulnerable persons

proceedings related to unlawful detainer actions

proceedings related to domestic matters

proceedings presenting exigent circumstances

Hall encourages virtual hearings if appropriate and practical.

Read the full order: