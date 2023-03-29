MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville couple has been indicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Husband and wife John D. Scoggins, 43, and Jennifer C. Scoggins, 37 were charged in the five-count indictment, filed in the U.S. District Court.

Between February and June 2021, the Scoggins plotted to defraud the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the U.S. Government by applying for and/or receiving around $1.7 million in fake PPP loans on behalf of four supposedly operational businesses.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Carlton L. Peeples and U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, the Scoggins submitted loan applications with “material misrepresentation,” Wednesday’s announcement said, which were supported by “falsified and fraudulent” documents.

The pair is accused of using the funds gained from the PPP loans to make a string of unauthorized purchases, including buying a house, taking a family vacation and plastic surgery.

The FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan “Jack” Harrington will be prosecuting the case.