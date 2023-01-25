MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Madison County Corrections Officer was injured after an inmate assaulted them, according to officials.
Don Webster with HEMSI confirmed with News 19 that one officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the assault on Wednesday.
The inmate behind the assault is allegedly facing multiple charges of murder, robbery and arson.
