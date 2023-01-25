MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Madison County Corrections Officer was injured after an inmate assaulted them, according to officials.

Don Webster with HEMSI confirmed with News 19 that one officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the assault on Wednesday.

The inmate behind the assault is allegedly facing multiple charges of murder, robbery and arson.

News 19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.