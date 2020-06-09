Madison County commissioner to introduce resolution for removal of Confederate monument

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – JesHenry Malone plans to introduce a resolution to remove the Confederate monument at the Madison County Courthouse.

Malone plans to introduce this resolution in the commission meeting Wednesday. Through Facebook, Malone said he spoke at the NAACP rally last Wednesday saying they were going to remove the monument.

Malone ends his post by saying “Madison County IT IS TIME!”

The resolution is the fifth item on the agenda for the commission meeting that is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

JesHenry Malone represents District 6, which is primarily north east Madison County.