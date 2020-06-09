Madison County Commission will address Confederate monument’s future at Wednesday meeting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Confederate monument in Huntsville has been a flashpoint during recent protests over police brutality and racial injustice.

The last time protesters pushed to remove confederate statues in 2017, the Alabama Legislature passed a monument protection law.

But, with business groups and elected officials joining the call this time around, Huntsville’s monument could be facing a relocation.

The Madison County Commission’s regular meeting is set for 10 a.m., in the large courtroom on the 2nd floor of the Madison County Courthouse.

The monument is on the commission agenda.

The Daughters of the Confederacy presented the monument, which was unveiled at a ceremony, reportedly attended by thousands in Huntsville, more than 100 years ago.

But those attending rallies downtown in recent day, have a much different view of the memorial and what it represents.

The Huntsville Confederate monument was dedicated in November 1905. It hails the principles of the Confederacy, which include slavery and white supremacy.

As protests against police brutality and racial injustice have grown in the past week or so around the U.S., some of that attention has been focused on Huntsville, with renewed calls to remove this monument from the Madison County Courthouse – the center of local government and the justice system.

Back in 2015, supporters of the confederate memorial rallied to preserve it. In 2017, the Alabama Legislature passed a monuments protection bill that barred the removal of any monument 40 years or older. It also created a committee to review monument removal requests of monuments at least 20 years old, but younger than 40.

The law also created a $25,000 fine for removal. Last week Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said the $25,000 fine is the only remedy under the law for his office to enforce monument protection measure. The law doesn’t spell out any other requirements for what happens if a monument is removed.

Monuments in Birmingham, Mobile and Montgomery have been removed over the past week.

In Huntsville, things are in a similar direction.

The influential Downtown Huntsville Inc. group called for the monument’s removal.

The Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance and another group, announced they’ve raised more than $28,000 combined to pay the $25,000 state fine for removal.

In the past 24 hours, Huntsville City Council President Devyn Keith says he’ll introduce a council resolution to support the monument’s removal with city financial and labor support.

The powerful Huntsville Committee of 100 also wants to see it removed.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle weighed in on the issue Monday.

“Property of the Madison County Commission,” he said. “The Madison County Commission is going to have to make a move. If they do make a move and want to move the statue, we’re very willing to work with them.”

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong pledged last week to hold a dialogue for the best course of action in dealing with the monument.

County Commissioner Jeshenry Malone said Tuesday he would address the issue at Wednesday’s Madison County Commission meeting.

“We have all fielded calls regarding the monument,” Malone told WHNT News 19 Tuesday. “I am introducing a resolution to address the way forward. Removal can look many different ways. The Commission meets in the morning and will be a part of that conversation.”