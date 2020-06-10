Madison County Commission votes for resolution to remove Confederate statue

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The resolution presented by Commissioner JesHenry Malone to seek guidance to move the Confederate monument outside the Madison County Courthouse passed the commission unanimously Wednesday morning.

“This resolution has been carefully crafted,” said Malone during the meeting. “we’re not planning to back a truck up to the statue with a chain and pull the thing down.”

Commissioner JesHenry Malone says no one wants to back a truck up and pull Huntsville’s Confederate statue down. But wants to “weed the garden” and make the square more welcoming to all. — lee roop (@leeroop) June 10, 2020

Each commissioner voiced the need to move forward in a legal manner. They said they were elected by this county and they will make sure to make this change in a lawful manner.

So, Madison County Commission approves move of Confederate monument. But lot of details seem to remain, including … when? @whnt https://t.co/Y8ibuENrvX — Brian Lawson (@BrianLawson15) June 10, 2020

Malone said moving this statue will help them serve the people of Madison County in a more inclusive manner.

Commission Chair Dale Strong commended the members of the commission for working together on the resolution to make sure is serves the people of the county in all manners.

So, the state law says: "No … monument which is located on public property and has been so situated for 40 or more years may be relocated, removed, altered, renamed, or otherwise disturbed." Madison County appears to be asking for a thing the law explicitly bars. @whnt https://t.co/WkbI5hmQoI — Brian Lawson (@BrianLawson15) June 10, 2020

Our news partners at AL.com say the commission will now seek a waiver from the state committee that will review requests to remove historical structures.

The City of Huntsville released a statements from Mayor Tommy Battle and Council President Devyn Keith responding to the resolution passed by the county commission.

“The City of Huntsville pledges to work hand in hand with the Madison County Commission to help them find a suitable home for the monument in an appropriate historic context.” Mayor Tommy Battle

“I am proud of the actions taken by the Madison County Commission to begin the process of relocating the statue. I am introducing a resolution in support of this effort at Thursday night’s City Council meeting.” – Council President Devyn Keith. Council President Devyn Keith.