Madison County Commission pushes for more judges

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- With the growth in Madison County comes an increase in court cases and should come the growth of judges serving.

The "Judicial Resource Allocation Commission" discovered that Madison County is the only county in the state of Alabama that has ever had a deficit of more than three circuit court judges.

Now, the county commission is hoping to do something about it.

"Right now, our caseload for our judges in Madison County has grown tremendously and we have not had a new judge in numerous years,” said Madison County Commission District Representative Steve Haraway.

According to the "Judicial Resource Allocation" commission from 2016 to 2019, Madison County ranked first in the state for the amount of cases handled and for the deficit amount of judges had by 3.25.

Jefferson County has almost 8 surplus judges right now.

“And it's just frustrating that there was a recent vote taken to decide to move some of those judgeships around and they decided to leave them in Jefferson County where they're not even utilizing them 100%,” said Haraway.

The commission is hoping to bring more judges to Madison County. They passed the "judges allocation resolution."

"There was not a real reason given and so that's what we're trying to do now... is make these guys aware of the problems we're having up here,” said Haraway.

Problems like keeping inmates in jail longer, slowing down the judicial process and costing tax payers' money.

"The taxpayers of Madison County are paying for these inmates to stay in the jail longer so it's an expense to them and if we can get the judges here and get these cases processed quicker, then that's a savings for the taxpayers,” said Haraway.

Commissioner Haraway says the commission hopes Governor Kay Ivey and the state legislators will see the resolution and put pressure on getting more judges for the area.

Haraway believes the "judicial resource allocation" commission will vote by the end of the year -- hopefully bringing more judges to Madison County.





