MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The University of Alabama in Huntsville has selected Madison County Circuit Judge Ruth Ann Hall as its 2022 Alumni of Achievement award winner for the College of Arts, Humanities & Social Sciences.

The award recognizes graduates who have distinguished themselves professionally and personally and who exemplify the high standards of UAH.

Judge Hall is a 1986 graduate of UAH. She later received her law degree from Cumberland School of Law in 1990.

Prior to her judgeship appointments, Hall handled litigation for nearly two decades with a concentration in civil defense in North Alabama.

After taking the bench as a district judge in 2007, Hall presided over the Adult Mental Health Court and the Juvenile Conference Committee (JCC). Additionally, she founded the Juvenile Alternative Court (JAC), the first of its kind in the State of Alabama.

Since being appointed circuit judge in 2011, Judge Hall has established a Veterans Court to meet the needs of veterans in the community who suffer from mental illness and/or substance abuse issues.

The Alumni of Achievement Award is the highest honor bestowed by the UAH Alumni Association. Winners are selected by a committee from nominations made by alumni, faculty, and friends.