MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Time is winding down for Governor Kay Ivey to decide who will become Madison County’s newest circuit judge.

The judgeship was reallocated to the area from Jefferson County in June after the state’s judicial resources allocation commission found Madison County needed another judge.

Nine people applied for the new circuit judgeship. They each presented before the Madison County Judicial Selection Committee. In the end, three candidates were selected.

Some current circuit judges say it’s a competitive bunch the governor has to choose from.

Current Madison County District judge Patrick Tuten is one of the finalists.

Judge Tuten was appointed by Governor Ivey in 2019. He graduated from Jones School of Law in 1995. He practiced law for 23 years before being appointed to his district judge seat. As a general practitioner, Tuten handled a variety of cases but focused primarily on criminal cases at both the state and federal levels

Huntsville attorney Ron Smith was also picked from the original nine candidates.

Smith graduated from the University of Alabama School of Law in 2000. He spent a few years as a Madison County Assistant District Attorney after graduation. Over the course of his career, Smith has handled a number of different kinds of cases including family law cases, juvenile criminal and adult criminal cases.

Meteasa Collins-Henderson also found favor with the commission.

She’s a 1992 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Law. Collins-Henderson has been a family law attorney with Legal Services of North-Central Alabama since 1995. Her litigation experience has consisted entirely of civil matters.

All three candidates’ full applications have been sent to Governor Ivey. They are scheduled for in-person interviews with the Governor on July 13.