MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Local law firm Tyler Mann Injury is running a back-to-school shoe drive for underprivileged kids in Madison County during the month of July.

The firm has been collecting shoes all month and will continue to accept donations at their office downtown, in addition to collecting them at the Rocket City Trash Pandas game on Saturday.

When it comes to what kind of shoes they are looking for, there are a few requirements.

The shoes must be kids-sized shoes.

They need to be brand-new, never worn shoes.

They should be athletic or running shoes.

Last year, they raised around $8,000 worth of shoes for children in Madison County and are hoping to top $10,000 worth of shoes this year.

Back-to-school shoe driver founder Tyler Mann said the initiative gets bigger every year.

“The kids that receive these are underprivileged kids in Madison County – in our communities… HEALS gives out thousands of pairs of shoes a year, so this is a big need and we feel like this is a need that we can fill. We’re not quite there yet, but it gets bigger every year,” Mann said.

He also commended the support they have received during the drive.

“The outpouring has been great. The community really gets behind it. Our team here at Tyler Mann Injury Law gets behind it and it gets bigger every year. So, it has really been great,” Mann added.

On Saturday, there will be a bin for donations at Toyota Field during the Trash Pandas game that starts at 6:35 p.m.