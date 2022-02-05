HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Volunteer Lawyers Program will host a charity golf scramble to benefit those who need free legal services.

According to a Facebook post from Huntsville attorney Tyler Mann, the tournament will be held at Xgolf Huntsville from February 14 to March 11. The cost is $200 per foursome and can be played anytime during the listed dates.

“This benefits a fantastic organization that provides legal services free of charge to those in need,” Mann wrote. “That’s right—no rain, no cold weather, no searching for your ball in the rough because you’re amateur-hours, and still all the fun!”

The Madison County Volunteer Lawyers Program was founded in 1982, and is the state’s oldest pro bono legal service program. For more information, click here.