MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — In an early morning meeting Wednesday, the City of Madison Board of Education (COMBOE) made the decision to remove the current “mask matrix.”

In the meeting, the Board first voted to remove the matrix requiring masks. That vote was followed by another of the Board to make masks optional for students and staff, effective Thursday, February 24. Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols had initially recommended the change.

According to school officials, students who ride the bus will still be required to wear a mask due to federal rules.

The Board says there is still a policy in place within the district that could be reinstated if case numbers spike again.