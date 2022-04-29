HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – After 16 years, Madison Academy is searching for a new basketball coach.

The school announced Friday that Andy Blackston has accepted the head coaching job at Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tennessee. The move will take Blackston’s family back home to middle Tennessee and allow the family to be closer to Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, where his son Drew will be attending in the fall on a basketball scholarship.

The Mustangs went to the state playoffs 11 times during Blackston’s tenure, taking home the state title five times and making it to the final four the other six.

However, Blackston made an impact off the court, serving as the school’s Director of Spiritual Formation.

As important as Andy has been to our athletic program, even more important has been his role in campus ministry where he touched the lives of every student. Andy has been a great role model and spiritual leader for our students. We wish him the best in his new endeavors. Madison Academy President Casey Farris

Athletic Director Mark Mincher confirmed the search for the new head coach has already begun, saying the school will take as much time as needed to get a coach that “relates with players and aligns with the mission of Madison Academy.”