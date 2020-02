The convention for comic and pop culture fans will spread through the former cotton mill that now houses artists, studios, and vendors.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Lowe Mill Comic Con starts Friday, February 28.

The convention for comic and pop culture fans will spread through the former cotton mill that now houses artists, studios, and vendors.

It's open from noon-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday.

Admission to the show is free but parking is $10.