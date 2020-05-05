Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment hosting drive-thru artist market Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Just in time for Mother’s Day, Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment is hosting a Drive-Thru Artist Market!

This market offers a chance for the community to support local artists during the COVID-19 shutdowns. It’s open from noon to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 9th.

Participating Lowe Mill studios will have tents set up in the parking lot and attendees can shop from the comfort of their cars.

Contactless payments will be available and vendors can place purchased items in your car trunk to further avoid contact.

Lowe Mill says their employees and vendors will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing.