MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say a bomb threat that turned out to be a hoax caused the Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment to be completely evacuated on Friday.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the Lowe Mill area of Seminole Drive, which is technically not in Huntsville City limits.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said their department is controlling the scene and conducting a thorough search of the building and surrounding area.

Huntsville Police Officers are controlling traffic and have some roads blocked off. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes or avoid the area.

MCSO’s Brent Patterson told News 19 that the department takes the safety of citizens seriously.

News 19 has crews on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

This is a developing story.