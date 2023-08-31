HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — For about four weeks, the elevator at Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment has been out of operation.

This has not only impacted visitors but the artists on the second and third floors as well.

Lowe Mill says the elevator is awaiting repairs, but until it can be fixed, anyone visiting the building will have to use the stairs, which has drawn complaints and criticism.

According to the Americans with Disabilities Act, historical buildings may be eligible to meet a lesser standard of accessible design under certain circumstances.

And media coordinator Eric Schultz says that applies to their situation.

Now, it is mainly a waiting game.

“We’ve reached out to license elevator repair contractors, and we’re waiting for them to reach back,” said Schultz, “That’s really what we’re doing is waiting to hear back. We want to see if they can repair what we have or if we need to get some new elevators put in.”

He also asks if anyone knows how to fix an elevator that is over 60 years old to please reach out to the Lowe Mill to help them get it back up and running. Their main office number is (256) 533-0399.