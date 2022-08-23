HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Wondering what your neighbors rank as the best of the best in Huntsville?
Nextdoor users and community members voted on their favorite businesses across multiple U.S. cities throughout July. In Huntsville, here’s who neighbors voted as their favorites. Some local favorites and some nationally-renowned chains made the list.
Food & Drink
- Favorite Go-To Restaurant
- Terranova’s at 1420 Paramount Drive
- Cracker Barel at 2001 Drake Avenue SW
- Whataburger at 11701 South Memorial Parkway
- Kacey’s Home Cooking at 10017 South Memorial Parkway
- Favorite Breakfast & Brunch Spot
- Another Broken Egg Cafe at 2722 Carl T Jones Drive
- Cracker Barrel at 2001 Drake Avenue SW
- Favorite Coffee Shop
- Angel’s Island Coffee at 7538 South Memorial Parkway
- Flint River Coffee Company at 1443 Winchester Road
- Favorite Pizza Place
- Big Ed’s at 255 Pratt Avenue NE
- DJ’s Pizza at 378 Ryland Pike
- Favorite Mexican Restaurant
- Rosie’s Mexican Cantina at 7540 South Memorial Parkway and 6196 University Drive NW
- Favorite Asian Restaurant
- Ding How II Chinese Restaurant at 4800 Whitesburg Drive
- P.F. Chang’s at Bridge Street Town Center
- Favorite Family-Friendly Restaurant
- Cracker Barrel at 2001 Drake Avenue SW
- Logan’s Roadhouse at 4249 Balmoral Drive
- Favorite Dessert Spot
- Krispy Kreme at 1218 North Memorial Parkway
- Candian Bakin at 501 Church Street
- Favorite Bar
- Campus 805 at 2620 Clinton Avenue West
- Drake’s at 4800 Whitesburg Drive
- Favorite Burger Spot
- Five Guys at 2724 Carl T Jones Drive and 1395 Enterprise Way
- Favorite Italian Restaurant
- Olive Garden at 3730 University Drive
- Terranova’s at 1420 Paramount Drive
Retail
- Favorite Grocery Store
- Kroger at 7090 US-72 West
- Star Super Market at 702 Pratt Avenue NE
- Favorite Hardware Store
- Home Depot
- Lewter Hardware Company at 222 Washington Street NE (which will be closing October 8, 2022)
- Favorite Bookstore
- Barnes & Noble at Bridge Street Town Center
- Amazon
- Favorite Clothing or Gift Store
- Downtown Rescue Mission Thrift Store at 1407 North Memorial Parkway
- Rural King at 3418 North Memorial Parkway
Personal Care
- Favorite Hair Salon or Barber Shop
- Salon Allure at 821 Regal Drive
- Terrame at 2115 Cecil Ashburn Drive
- Favorite Gym or Fitness Studio
- Southeast Family YMCA at 1000 Weatherly Road
- Huntsville Hospital Wellness Center at 1963 South Memorial Parkway
- Favorite Nail Salon
- Terrame at 2115 Cecil Ashburn Drive
- Salon 921 & Spa at 921 Merchants Walk
Health
- Favorite Medical Professional
- Innova Primary Care at 247 Chateau Drive
- The Eye Center at 401 Meridian Street
- Favorite Dentist
- Chase Family Dentistry at 1392 Jordan Road
- Davis Reed Dental at 500 Whitesport Drive
Pet Care
- Favorite Pet Services Provider
- Whitesburg Animal Hospital at 8407 Whitesburg Drive
- Animal Care Clinic at 11351 South Memorial Parkway
Home Services
- Favorite Home and Garden Services Provider
- Conditioned Air Solutions at 200 Dan Tibbs Road
- Scott Plumbing at 7734 Madison Boulevard
- All Seasons Lawn Services
- Kemps Flooring, Inc. at 7079 University Drive
Professional Services
- Favorite Professional Services Provider
- Martinson & Beason, P.C. at 115 Northside Square
- Ryland Heating & Cooling
Automotive Services
- Favorite Automotive Services Provider
- Gates Auto Repairs at 615 Minor Street
- Larry’s Automotive Services on 11313 South Memorial Parkway
All Neighborhood Favorites winners were given a badge on the Nextdoor website for greater visibility of their business.