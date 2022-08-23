HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Wondering what your neighbors rank as the best of the best in Huntsville?

Nextdoor users and community members voted on their favorite businesses across multiple U.S. cities throughout July. In Huntsville, here’s who neighbors voted as their favorites. Some local favorites and some nationally-renowned chains made the list.

Food & Drink

Retail

Personal Care

Health

Pet Care

Favorite Pet Services Provider Whitesburg Animal Hospital at 8407 Whitesburg Drive Animal Care Clinic at 11351 South Memorial Parkway



Home Services

Professional Services

Automotive Services

Favorite Automotive Services Provider Gates Auto Repairs at 615 Minor Street Larry’s Automotive Services on 11313 South Memorial Parkway



All Neighborhood Favorites winners were given a badge on the Nextdoor website for greater visibility of their business.