HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Wondering what your neighbors rank as the best of the best in Huntsville?

Nextdoor users and community members voted on their favorite businesses across multiple U.S. cities throughout July. In Huntsville, here’s who neighbors voted as their favorites. Some local favorites and some nationally-renowned chains made the list.

Food & Drink

Retail

Personal Care

Health

Pet Care

Home Services

Professional Services

Automotive Services

All Neighborhood Favorites winners were given a badge on the Nextdoor website for greater visibility of their business.