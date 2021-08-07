Looking for a job? Polaris is hiring in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Polaris, Inc. is hosting a job fair on August 7 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Huntsville.

They are looking to hire welders, material handlers, and assembly operators to work at their Huntsville manufacturing facility. The starting pay is $17.40/hour.

The job fair is located at the Polaris facility at 7049 Greenbrier Parkway NW in Huntsville.

If interested, applicants need to apply before attending the job fair. They can apply on their website here. If they will be attending the job fair, make sure to bring a mask.

Polaris specializes in manufacturing motorcycles, snowmobiles, ATVs, and neighborhood electric vehicles. They opened their Huntsville facility in 2016 and have since brought thousands of jobs to the Valley.