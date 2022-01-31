HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – After 32 years with Huntsville Fire and Rescue, Mark Clouser retired Monday. He started his career as a Captain and worked in the North Parkway location for 18 years.

“After moving through the ranks I became the District Fire Chief and it’s been the best experience,” Clouser told News 19.

With more than 10,000 runs under his belt, he said he couldn’t have asked for a better career, “It’s the best job I’ve ever had and I was lucky enough to get paid for it.”

Clouser said while it’s been an honor to help people on their worst days it’s time for him to take a step back. But, he is still going to be helping the people of Huntsville, just in a different way.

“I’ve decided to run for City Council, District 4 because I want to keep serving the community, I’m not ready to give up,” Clouser told News 19. “I get to do it in a different capacity. I’m not dealing with people at their worst, they have some problems and issues and I feel like I’ve been blessed to do that on one end. Now I want to do it on the other end.”

Clouser said he had a great fire chief in Randy Green, to look up to when he was a captain and he hopes that the next fire chief follows the same advice he was given.

“He always told me to never stop doing the small things, the things that people forget to do or don’t want to do. That really lets the community know you’re here for them,” Clouser said.

Members from the city and the department were present for Clouser’s farewell at Station One, he says during the small, intimate gathering he told his fellow employees, “I loved it, you know I get to do what God asked me to do and that’s help people.”