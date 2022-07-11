HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – If you have ever attended a government meeting in the City of Huntsville, you probably met Jackie Reed.

Huntsville City councilmember Francis Akridge confirmed Jackie Reed passed away.

Jackie Reed ran for mayor in the city of Huntsville numerous times.

Reed attended Tennessee Tech University and worked for over 25 years in the Aerospace industry. Jackie Reed was a business owner and entrepreneur, she hosted a radio talk show and also wrote for the community newspaper Speakin’ Out News in a regular column called ‘One Woman’s Opinion.’

Reed’s commentary at Huntsville City Council meetings was regularly shared on TikTok, garnering millions of views.

“I cannot understand why…. why we can’t get along. We’re just people. God put us here and whether you like it or not, he is going to take us from here,” Reed said in a video uploaded on June 24.

Jackie Reed’s family shared a statement on social media reading in part:

“Mom loved the City of Huntsville and all the People. She was a loving, caring person that lived on principle and doing the right thing.” Dee Reed

Jackie Reed with Mayor Tommy Battle (Courtesy Tommy Battle)

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle released a statement on Reed’s passing.

“We lost a Huntsville legend today. Nobody had a greater passion for our city than Jackie Reed. Her tireless advocacy for the citizens of the Rocket City was admirable. Jackie’s fervor and dedication to Huntsville should be an inspiration to us all, and her indomitable spirit and warm heart will be remembered by all of us at city hall.” Mayor Tommy Battle