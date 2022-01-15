Long-time Madison County deputy, investigator dies from COVID-19 complications

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A long-time Madison County Sheriff’s Office employee has died.

The Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that Investigator Steve Finley died Friday at Huntsville Hospital from COVID-19 complications with his family by his side.

Finley started at the Sheriff’s Office in 1993 as a correctional officer before transferring to the enforcement division a few years later and starting his career as a deputy sheriff.

For the last 21 years, Finley worked in the Criminal Investigation Division.

“He was the very epitome of the definition of a loving husband, caring father, loyal brother, thoughtful friend and humble public servant.” “Investigator Finley’s commitment and dedication to his division and the community is a tremendous loss. We will forever remember our Brother and always honor his memory.” Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner

The Sheriff’s Office called Finley “an asset to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office,” and said he will be sorely missed, sharing their deepest condolences to Finley’s family, friends, and extended law enforcement family.