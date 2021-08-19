Lofts at Dallas Mill under construction

The Lofts at Dallas Mill (Photo: The Ventis Group)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A new housing option is under construction near downtown Huntsville.

The Lofts at Dallas Mill are designed with “Huntsville’s young workforce in mind,” according to developer The Ventis Group.

The 4.3-acre property will have 148 units and amenities, including a co-working space, pool, roof terrace, and an on-site fitness center.

“We envisioned a complex that offers all of the amenities today’s young workforce desires in a location that allows them to take advantage of all Huntsville has to offer,” said Chris Hanback, co-owner of The Ventis Group.

“When we first started this project, Huntsville was on track to become the biggest city in Alabama in just a few short years,” said Rob Heard, co-owner of The Ventis Group. “With the news that Huntsville has reached that goal early, we are more sure than ever that we are on the right track.”

Construction began in May and is expected to be open to occupancy in the fall of 2022.