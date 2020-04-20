Local t-shirt designer creates new shirts to support those affected by COVID-19.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As businesses and members of the community deal with the adversity that has come with the COVID-19 pandemic, people are stepping in to help.

Fow Wow Designs makes unique and quirky t-shirts specific to Huntsville. For example, they have one that features the famous Egg Beater Jesus.

In times like this, they wanted to do something to help their neighbors so they designed some new shirts to raise money.

100% of profits from every sale of these shirts will be donated to the #quaranteam fund to be distributed to local out of work hospitality, food and retail workers.

Fow Wow Designs owner Jonathan Fowler says,

“I just wanted to bring some good vibes to our town, good smiles to our town and also give back,” he said. “That’s just the heartbeat because the people that are buying our shirts you know they are the community and we want to try to find community needs to give back to.”

Shirts are $24, you can purchase the t-shirts through the end of the month at the Fow Wow Designs website.