Local stay accommodates for guests amid COVID-19 pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Just a few miles from downtown Huntsville, right across from the North Alabama Railroad Museum, is Dogwood Manor Guesthouse.

The charming home provides visitors an escape from the city without having to go far.

Co-owner Valerie Jones says she loves their spot tucked away near the city for that reason.

“I can direct our guests to all of the wonderful restaurants and activities in Huntsville and they can get really anywhere from here in Huntsville in about 15 minutes,” she said.

The house is more than 100 years old. Jones says it was first owned by Henry Chase.

“He had a 900 acre nursery out here and there is two railroad lines out there one that runs north south, one that runs east west so he put his warehouse right in the middle of those two lines and shipped his goods all over the country,” she said.

The walls have stood through a good deal of historic events, but never something like the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All of the reservations for March, April and May were cancelled,” says Jones.

And all of the prepaid deposits had to be returned.

Jones says, “So it was a little painful but I thought it was necessary because we didn’t really want to have guests in the house, because this is our home after all.”

Now that they are open, Jones and her husband go the extra mile to make sure guests are safe.

“Between every guest we wash every sheet, comforter, throw pillows, everything, everything that they use,” Jones said.

They also wipe down and disinfect all of the surfaces so that everyone who stays at the Dogwood Manor Guesthouse feels right at home.

To book a reservation visit their website linked here.