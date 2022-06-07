HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Rocket City’s first-ever Trans Pride Day will be held this month thanks to help from several state and local organizations.

According to a Facebook post from Alabama’s TransFamily Support Services (TFSS), the event will be held on Sunday, June 26 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Huntsville’s Brahan Spring Park.

“We’ve been hard at work planning this fantastic event, and we’re putting our best foot forward with the first-ever Trans Pride Day in Alabama!” the organization wrote on social media.

“We’ve seen so much negativity aimed at TGNC [transgender and gender non-conforming] folks lately, [and] TFSS has decided it’s high time we show Alabama what trans joy looks like!” the statement continued.



TFSS, in association with Rocket City Pride, said several organizations will provide HIV testing, COVID-19 testing, and COVID-19 vaccines. The Magic City Legal Center will also host a name change clinic, but spots are limited.

The event also features a resource fair that includes Thrive Alabama, PFLAG Huntsville, Trans North Alabama, Crisis Services of North Alabama, Magic City Legal Center, and Montgomery Pride United.

