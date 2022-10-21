HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Changing weather has local food pantries scrambling to provide much-needed services.

A quick-moving cold front this week sent everyone looking for warm gear, but for those who provide services to the homeless, warm weather gear is scarce.

“Soup kitchens are struggling to gather enough supplies to provide for the homeless as more cold days are on the way,” said Theresa Wilson of Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen. “We need coats. We need beanies, gloves, hot hands, [and] things like that. We also need nonperishable foods donated from the public… [and] toiletries, lotions, things like that because hands get cracked in the cold.”

Some homeless people say not only are they struggling with what to wear they also struggle with finding resources overall.

David McNutt says gloves and toboggans are a little bit difficult to get, and outside of Rose of Sharon, he finds the process rough.

“Any other place, [you’ve got to] have… identification, and then its difficult to get into,” he explained to News 19. “Some nights, I’ll walk around when it’s cold, and sometimes I’ll sit there. It’s just each night it’s different.”

Organizers say it is harder for the homeless to survive in the winter, and because of that, donations are vital.

If you want to help out this winter, here is a list of local organizations accepting donations:

Food Bank of North Alabama: 256-539-2256

256-539-2256 Manna House: 256-653-7883

256-653-7883 The Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen & Thrift Store: 256-536-2970

256-536-2970 St. John AME Church Kitchen Ministry: 256-534-3265

256-534-3265 Downtown Rescue Mission: 256-536-2441