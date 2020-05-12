Local seniors get driver safety scholarships

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Their senior years may not be ending the way they had planned, but three deserving high school students are headed to college with a special recognition and scholarships to further their education.

Every year since 2015, the law firm of Morris, King & Hodge P.C. has held a Driver Safety Scholarship contest.

Students are asked to submit essays that highlight the issues caused by distracted driving and offer practical information to address the growing problem.

This year’s contest attracted more than 60 entries from students across the area.

Morris, King and Hodge are excited to announce the 2020 winners:

First place – Anna Grace Keel, a senior at Huntsville High School, who plans to pursue a degree in Chemical Engineering at Auburn University

Second place – Savannah Campbell, a senior at Buckhorn High School, who plans to study Neuroscience at Belmont University in Nashville. She wants to use her degree to conduct research on neurological disorders.

Third place – Nevaeh Eggleston, a senior at James Clemens High School,

who plans to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics at the University of Kentucky After her undergraduate studies are complete, Nevaeh wants to go to law school.

Joe A. King congratulated all three winners, saying, “we recognize that obtaining a college education provides opportunities to young people to pursue fulfilling careers and achieve their dreams. We are delighted to assist these deserving young people.”

To see each of the winning essays or learn more about the Driver Safety Scholarship contest, visit https://www.mkhlawyers.com/scholarship/