Local restaurant owners looking forward to fresh opportunity in 2021

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- Local restaurant owners say it took a lot of adapting to survive 2020 and they are hopeful that 2021 will be better.

From closed doors to curbside pickup and limited capacity, the restaurant industry faced many challenges in 2020.

“From when the dining room was completely closed and it was only to go so being adaptive and malleable has just been so important,” says Phat Sammy’s Bar Director Jeremy Concepcion.

Phat Sammy’s bar and restaurant opened in March, as the rest of the world closed down. But it rolled with the punches to survive.

“We’ve had to be really adaptive, that’s the name of the game. Things are changing so rapidly,” says Concepcion.

Sam & Greg’s opened its second location just months before the pandemic hit. It too, made changes.

“We just immediately said, we’ve got to make changes. We can’t just wish things would be the way we expect it. So we kind of turned the operation inside out,” said Sam & Greg’s owner Greg Hathorn.

But Greg Hathorn says this isn’t his new normal.

“There’s nothing normal about it. This is not a new normal and I refuse to accept it. Normal is how we were when we went into the beginning of 2019 and by God as a society, as a people, we are going to get back to that,” says Hathorn.

Jeremy Concepcion says he’s hopeful the COVID-19 vaccines will be widely distributed this year

“A huge part of this is the fear of coming out to places like this that just innately works against us so the vaccine will just be a huge part of this,” says Concepcion.

And like many, he’s looking forward to a new year

“2021 looks alot more promising than it did in March 2020, so I feel optimistic for sure,” says Concepcion.

Both Phat Sammy’s and Sam & Greg’s credit their staff’s resiliency and the community support for their success in 2020.