MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — A Panda Express in Madison closed on Sunday night after an accidental shooting outside the restaurant.

According to Huntsville Police, a Panda Express employee was on break outside the building and accidentally shot himself in the hand. Officials said the employee was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The incident happened at the Panda Express location on Highway 72 in Madison. Police say no foul play is suspected in the incident.