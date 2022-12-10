HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Landers McLarty Subaru and the Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen have partnered together to bring some holiday cheer to some families in Huntsville.

They’ve been asking for donations to put “Christmas in a bag” together.

The idea of the fundraiser is to take a typical Christmas for a child and put it all together into a bag.

Landers McLarty Director of Marketing Carmelita Arbona said the organizations have collected over 150 Christmas bags.

“That is incredible, we are so excited for all the children to be able to [have] Christmas this year,” she said

While all the bags were packed on Friday, Santa himself stopped by to greet the kids and share in the gift-giving joy on Saturday.

Executive Director of the Rose Sharon Soup Kitchen Theresa Wilson said the event is extra important this year.

“The economy is not so good right now,” she said. “People are struggling to buy groceries and things like that so the soup kitchen the Rose of Sharon comes in and we provide meals and food boxes and we can provide Christmas for the kids also.”