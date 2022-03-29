HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – March 29th is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, a day where Americans unite to honor Vietnam Veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.

Members of Huntsville’s Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1067 hosted their annual meet and greet and held a presentation recognizing North Alabama’s Vietnam Veterans.

The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 was signed into law by former President Donald Trump. It joins six other military-centric observations. March 29th was the chosen date because on that day in 1973 the U.S. Military Assistance Command Vietnam was disestablished and the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1067 President, Charlie Miller II, told News 19 today is a day to not only honor veterans but also their families.

“It is so absolutely important to remember Vietnam Veterans. They’ve done so much, they’ve given so much of themselves,” Miller shared with News 19. “We lost 58,220 people that made the ultimate sacrifice. So, what we do today is honor those people and their family members.”

The day honors all veterans who served on active duty in the US Armed Forces at any time between November 1st, 1955, and May 15th, 1975.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of Huntsville’s Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter.